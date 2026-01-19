Check out an Exclusive clip from the Maika Monroe, Troy Kotsur, Helen Hunt thriller In Cold Light!

Three years have passed since it was announced that genre regular Maika Monroe – whose credits include The Guest, It Follows, Tau, Villains, The Stranger, Watcher, and Longlegs – and Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for his performance in the Best Picture winner CODA – had signed on to star in the thriller In Cold Light , which marks the English-language debut of French-Canadian director Maxime Giroux (Felix and Meira). Saban Films is now gearing up to give In Cold Light a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. With that date swiftly approaching, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film, which can be seen in the embed above!

What Is In Cold Light About?

Scripted by by Patrick Whistler, In Cold Light has the following synopsis: Ava (Monroe) is trapped. Like a bull in a bucking chute, seconds before exploding onto the rodeo stage. She is hunted. Pursued by those who killed her brother, pursued by her own demons. Ava needs to make a choice. To either save herself and fight another day or to push and become the woman she wishes she could be. Helen Hunt (As Good as It Gets) and Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle) are also in the cast.

Want a different synopsis? We’ve got one! Fresh out of prison, Ava (Maika Monroe) fights to reclaim her drug empire but is framed for murder, hunted by cops and a ruthless crime boss (Helen Hunt). Forced to face her estranged father (Troy Kotsur), she battles betrayal and bloodshed to survive.

Mike MacMillan and Yanick Letourneau are producing the film, with Jean-Yves Roubin co-producing. XYZ Films is executive producing and financing with investment funding coming from IPR.VC, and with the support of Telefilm Canada and SODEC.

All I needed to hear was “thriller starring Maika Monroe and Troy Kotsur” and I was sold on this one. When it was revealed that Helen Hunt from the Trancers franchise is also in the mix, I got even more excited to see how In Cold Light has turned out.

