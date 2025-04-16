Horror Movie News

Incidents Around the House: Jessica Chastain to star in Rob Savage / Josh Malerman horror film

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Jessica Chastain is set to star in the Josh Malerman adaptation Incidents Around the House, directed by Rob SavageJessica Chastain is set to star in the Josh Malerman adaptation Incidents Around the House, directed by Rob Savage

Director Rob Savage is moving on from a Stephen King adaptation to a Josh Malerman adaptation, as Deadline reports that The Boogeyman director is now set to helm a film adaptation of Bird Box author Malerman’s novel Incidents Around the House, with Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two) signed on to play the lead role.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are producing the adaptation, which may or may not end up using the title Incidents Around the House, in association with Spin a Black Yarn for Universal Pictures. Atomic Monster’s James Wan is producing, with Savage and Malerman serving as executive producers alongside Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, and Ryan Lewis. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. Succession writer Nathan Elston is writing the screenplay.

Deadline notes, “While details behind the film are unknown, in the Malerman novel, the story revolves around a haunting told from the perspective of a young girl whose troubled family is targeted by an entity she calls ‘Other Mommy.’” That brief description somewhat brings to mind another Jessica Chastain horror movie, Mama, which features a supernatural entity referred to by children in Chastain’s care as “Mama.”

Here’s the full description of Malerman’s novel: To eight-year-old Bela, her family is her world. There’s Mommy, Daddo, and Grandma Ruth. But there is also Other Mommy, a malevolent entity who asks her every day: “Can I go inside your heart?” When horrifying incidents around the house signal that Other Mommy is growing tired of asking Bela the question over and over, Bela understands that unless she says yes, her family will soon pay. Other Mommy is getting restless, stronger, bolder. Only the bonds of family can keep Bela safe, but other incidents show cracks in her parents’ marriage. The safety Bela relies on is about to unravel. But Other Mommy needs an answer. You can pick up a copy of the novel at THIS LINK.

What do you think of Jessica Chastain, Rob Savage, Atomic Monster, and Blumhouse teaming up for an adaptation of Josh Malerman’s Incidents Around the House? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,203 Articles Published

Latest Jessica Chastain News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Eric dane

Pop Culture

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Posted 5 days ago
Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.