Interview: Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito talk about co-starring in A Sudden Case of Christmas

It’s that time of year again when Christmas movies are pulled out of boxes to revisit, and new ones debut on big screens and small screens. With Hallmark and Lifetime having cornered the market on the schmaltzy brand of Yuletide fare, it is easy to ignore or dismiss the countless other movies and shows with feel-good messages for this time of year. One such film is the new Shout Studios film A Sudden Case of Christmas, starring Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Wilmer Valderrama, Andie MacDowell, and newcomer Antonella Rose.

Set in the Dolemite Mountains of Italy, A Sudden Case of Christmas is set during the summer when young Claire Randall (Antonella Rose) is heading to visit her Grandfather Lawrence (Danny DeVito), who owns and manages an exclusive hotel in the beautiful mountains. Claire is visiting with her mother, Abbie (Lucy DeVito), and father, Jacob (Wilmer Valderrama), and she has no clue that they are preparing to divorce. When Claire realizes what is happening, she demands the family convert the hotel to a Christmas theme to celebrate her favorite holiday one last time as a family. With Jacob’s parents, Rose (Andie MacDowell) and Mark (Jose Zuniga), joining them, what follows is a comedy of errors as the family copes with hijinks, arguments, and rekindled romance while getting a dose of Christmas at the same time.

I got the chance to chat with the father-daughter duo of Danny and Lucy DeVito about A Sudden Case of Christmas. We chatted about what it meant for the two to work together on screen, the talent of young Antonella Rose, and what their favorite Christmas movies are. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

A Sudden Case of Christmas opens in theaters, digitally, and on-demand on NOW. Read our review HERE!