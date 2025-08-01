Interview: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, and Michael Shanks talk Together

The new body horror feature, Together, currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Deservedly. In the new film, real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie portray a couple in a relationship that is struggling. Directed by Michael Shanks, an Australian filmmaker known for his television work and shorts, takes on the fascinating study. It’s delightful to see a feature film that doesn’t shy away from the grotesque nature of the story, yet it doesn’t shortchange the audience with flat characters. At a time when we are seeing a slew of the familiar in the multiplex, Together is one of the most satisfying movie experiences of the summer. It’s bold, horrific, and weirdly, kind of a feel-good flick (Check out our review).

I recently had the chance to speak with those involved. We sat down with Mr. Michael Shanks, as well as Dave Franco and Alison Brie. First up, the filmmaker and I discussed exploring this twisted tale with his leads. The discussion led to how his personal relationship experiences bled into the story at hand. Considering that this is his first feature film, it was an assured and satisfying tale with a bit of Cronenberg.

Dave Franco is easily one of my favorite actors to speak with. He is utterly kind and exceedingly talented. Every time we talk, I come out of it with genuine respect for the man. And now, I can easily say that I love chatting with both him and Alison Brie together even more. The two excitedly talked about Franco and even Brie’s love of horror. You’d have to have a serious amount of compatibility to take on roles like this. Considering what the two go through, being glued together.

Together opens July 30th, and it is a fantastic film. You have a young director pulling from experience, and two wonderfully talented actors who bring reality to it all.. Watching this with a packed house at Beyond Fest was thrilling! You could feel the excitement coming from everyone in attendance. And just like the character’s predicament, it sticks with you well after first viewing.