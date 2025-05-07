Interview: Isabelle Fuhrman discusses working alongside Don Johnson and Jack Huston in Unit 234

One thing I love about my job here at JoBlo is I’m constantly exposed to films that I may have otherwise passed over. And with a very generic poster (which you can see below), it would have been easy to have Unit 234 pass me by. But I’m here to tell you to not make that mistake, as the film is actually a pretty fun little thriller. Check out my review HERE!

I spoke with star Isabelle Fuhrman and director Andy Tennant about their time on Unit 234. One thing that became very evident is that they really didn’t have a lot of time to make this film, making it all the more impressive what they were able to accomplish.

Here’s the official description for UNIT 234:

After the shocking discovery of an unconscious man in a locked unit, the lone employee of a remote storage facility must fight to survive the night against a ruthless gang, dead set on retrieving their precious cargo – at any cost.

UNIT 234 IS AVAILABLE ON DEMAND/DIGITAL ON MAY 9TH, 2025.