Should Jamie Campbell Bower be the next Freddy Krueger?

From the moment the villainous Vecna was brought into the hit Netflix series Stranger Things during its fourth season, series creators the Duffer Brothers have been open about the fact that the character was directly inspired by genre icons like Freddy Krueger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. They even said that the first and third Elm Street movies were a major source of inspiration for the show’s fourth season – and in the build-up to season five, the final season of the series, the Duffers said we would be seeing a Vecna who was stronger and scarier than ever before, “like Freddy on steroids.” So, now that Stranger Things has run its course and we may never see Vecna again, it’s no surprise to hear that some fans have started viewing actor Jamie Campbell Bower’s performance as a test run for the chance to play Freddy himself. Could Jamie Campbell Bower be the next Freddy Krueger?

For decades and several movies, the only Freddy we ever knew was Robert Englund, who also played Vecna’s father on Stranger Things because the Duffers were not being subtle about entering Freddy territory. Following in his footsteps can be quite a challenge. Just ask Jackie Earle Haley, whose version of Freddy in the 2010 A Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not warmly received. But through his work on Stranger Things, Bower has shown that he could make for a solid replacement. There’s no question that he could play Freddy; in some ways, he already has.

Freddy is a disfigured supernatural being who can be found in the dream world, where he torments his victims and preys on their fears. Vecna is a disfigured supernatural being who dwells in the “Upside Down” dimension and messes with the minds of his victims, preying on their vulnerabilities. Give Vecna the right wardrobe and a razor-tipped glove, and he’s almost Freddy. He just needs to loosen up a bit and drop some quips.

Would Bower want to play Freddy? That’s the bigger question here, as going from Vecna to Freddy might feel like too much of the same old thing for him. I think he could be a great Freddy, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he were to pass on the gig.

Of course, it doesn’t look like it would be a decision he would have to make any time soon, as the Elm Street franchise seems to be trapped in limbo at the moment. It was in September of 2019 that we heard Wes Craven’s estate had secured the rights to the Elm Street franchise. In November of that year, it was said that they were actively taking pitches. But apparently the rights issue isn’t as clear-cut as it appeared to be. Mike Flanagan has let it be known that he has an idea for a new movie in mind, but his agent can’t figure out who to have him pitch it to. Elijah Wood and his SpectreVision producing partner Daniel Noah have said they want to make an Elm Street movie and have “been in touch with the rights holders many times,” but that hasn’t gone anywhere. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum has said he’s interested in going to Elm Street. Guy Busick, co-writer of Scream 2022 and Scream VI, wants to write Elm Street and Friday the 13th movies… But there’s no sign of a new Nightmare on Elm Street movie going forward.

Devon Sawa, Sung Kang, and Kevin Bacon have all previously said they’d be interested in replacing Englund in the role of Freddy Krueger as well. Would you like to see one of them play the character, or do you think Jamie Campbell Bower is the actor for the job? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.