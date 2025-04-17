Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher writer Jamie Flanagan sells two horror novels to Saga Press

Writer Jamie Flanagan, whose brother happens to be genre regular Mike Flanagan, has worked as a writer on the TV shows The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, The Fall of the House of Usher, Creepshow, and Hysteria!, and along the way they won a Bram Stoker Award for writing episode 6 of Midnight Mass. Now, Deadline reports that Jamie Flanagan has their first two horror novels to Saga Press, “in an exclusive submission, for World translation rights via Lane Heymont at the Tobias Literary Agency. Saga Press is an imprint of Simon & Schuster known for expertise in the horror genre.”

Flanagan’s first novel has the working title Deserters and is set in post-World War II Italy, following two priests as they traverse the countryside in search of lost souls, only to find their mission descend into horror. The second novel doesn’t have a title yet, but we do know that it’s about a young woman uncontrollably flitting through time . That one is based on Flanagan’s short story Moira, which was previously released by Shortwave Publishing in the charitable anthology Shadows in the Stacks.

Joe Monti, VP, Editorial Director at Saga Press, provided the following statement: “ I fell in love with Flanagan’s prose, and perhaps no surprise, the immediate connection I felt with their characters. I’m excited to share what they’re crafting with readers and having them join the stable of award-winning writers like Stephen Graham Jones and Tananarive Due on my list. “

the Flanagan siblings becoming an even bigger presence in the horror genre, with Jamie Flanagan selling two horror novels

Mike Flanagan is known for Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Up next for him are the Stephen King adaptations The Life of Chuck (a feature film), Carrie (a Prime Video series), and The Dark Tower (a Prime Video series), plus an Exorcist sequel and the DC Comics adaptation Clayface.