Jawbone: Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal producing TV series based on coming-of-age horror novel

When it comes to projects involving both Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal, most remember when they shared the screen in the 2001 movie Y tu mamá también – but they actually first shared the screen almost ten years earlier in the TV show El abuelo y yo, and they have kept their working relationship going as the decades have gone by, not only acting in projects like La Máquina, Maya and the Three, Casa de mi Padre, Rudo y Cursi, and Fidel, but also becoming producing partners, producing the likes of Sin Nombre, Miss Bala, Chicuarotes, Salt and Fire, Cesar Chavez, The Chosen Ones, Abel, Drama/Mex, Thesis on a Domestication, Walking Vengeance, Revolución, and more. Now, Deadline reports that Luna and Bernal will be producing, alongside Kyzza Terrazas and through their company La Corriente del Golfo (which they founded in 2018), a TV series adaptation of Monica Ojeda’s coming-of-age horror novel Jawbone . Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are also on board to produce the show for Eat the Cat.

Jaquen Castellanos (Good American Family, The Affair) will serve as writer and executive producer and Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman) as director and executive producer on the show, which is an English-language project that’s set up at Universal International Studios.

Jawbone tells the story of Fernanda and Annelise, who are so close they are practically sisters: a double image, inseparable. So how does Fernanda end up bound on the floor of a deserted cabin, held hostage by one of her teachers and estranged from Annelise? Interweaving pop culture references and horror influences, Jawbone is an ominous story that explores the terror inherent in adolescence and the fine line between desire and fear.

Here’s the full description of Ojeda’s novel: Fernanda and Annelise are so close they are practically sisters: a double image, inseparable. So how does Fernanda end up bound on the floor of a deserted cabin, held hostage by one of her teachers and estranged from Annelise? When Fernanda, Annelise, and their friends from the Delta Bilingual Academy convene after school, Annelise leads them in thrilling but increasingly dangerous rituals to a rhinestoned, Dior-scented, drag-queen god of her own invention. Even more perilous is the secret Annelise and Fernanda share, rooted in a dare in which violence meets love. Meanwhile, their literature teacher Miss Clara, who is obsessed with imitating her dead mother, struggles to preserve her deteriorating sanity. Each day she edges nearer to a total break with reality. Interweaving pop culture references and horror concepts drawn from from Herman Melville, H. P. Lovecraft, and anonymous “creepypastas,” Jawbone is an ominous, multivocal novel that explores the terror inherent in the pure potentiality of adolescence and the fine line between desire and fear.

