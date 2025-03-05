Jaws 50th anniversary celebrations include a theatrical re-release and Martha’s Vineyard screening

2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made, director Steven Spielberg’s classic Jaws – and our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that the anniversary celebrations will include a theatrical re-release and a screening in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, where the film was made!

Jaws will be screened during the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, which is set to run from April 24th through the 27th. If you can’t attend that film festival, you’ll have another chance to catch Jaws on the big screen when it gets a theatrical release from August 29th through September 4th.

Bloody Disgusting goes on to note that Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be celebrating Jaws all summer long, with the festivities beginning over Memorial Day weekend in May. There will be “screenings featuring a special menu and fun props along with limited-edition popcorn buckets and merchandise.”

That precedes an Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow “Jaws on the Water” screening in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts on June 21st. There will also be Jaws on the Water screenings at Lake Travis in Austin, Texas in June and July.

Plus, there’s going to be a 50th anniversary edition of the film released on home video, and it’s set to start streaming (alongside all three sequels) on the Peacock streaming service as of June 15th. We’ve previously heard of a pair of 50th anniversary documentaries; Jaws @ 50 and Jaws: Making a Splash in Hollywood.

Directed by Spielberg from a screenplay by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb that was based on a best-selling novel by Benchley, Jaws has the following synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper and grizzled ship captain Quint offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature. The film stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton.

How will you be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws?