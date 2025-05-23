JoBlo Live stream: Join us for 24 hours of WTF Happened to this Movie!

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and if you’re looking for some fresh entertainment to unwind with over the holiday, come and join JoBlo Originals in our first-ever 24-hour Live stream! Starting Friday at 2pm ET, we’ll be running a full 24 hours of fresh content from our one of our signature channels (which is quickly closing in on 1 million subscribers), devoted to one of our flagship shows, WTF Happened to this Movie!

Tune in at any point, and be served up a curated collection of some of the wildest production stories in Hollywood history. We’ll cover everything from disasters to cult classics, blockbusters, and anything between.

Here are some of the movies we’ll be featuring:

Green Lantern: Long before he was Deadpool, this superhero flop almost ruined star Ryan Reynolds’s career. How did such a promising project, which united Reynolds with the director of Goldeneye and Casino Royale, go so awry?

Idiocracy: 20th Century Fox was so sure this futuristic political satire would flop that it was released direct-to-DVD. Now, it’s viewed as perhaps the most prescient comedy ever made.

Apocalypse Now: While rightly considered a classic, director Francis Ford Coppola lost his damn mind while making the movie in the middle of a war zone, while it’s star nearly dropped dead on camera of a heart attack.

New Mutants: Why did this youth-oriented X-Men spin-off movie get delayed for years, and finally dumped into theatres during a global pandemic?

Raging Bull: More than just a classic, this seminal movie arguably saved director Martin Scorsese’s life while setting a body transformation barometer for stars that has yet to be equalled.

Clerks: How did a video store clerk by the name of Kevin Smith manage to turn a movie he financed on overdrawn credit cards into an iconic career that’s lasted more than thirty years?

Plus, the stories behind Reservoir Dogs, Natural Born Killers, Jurassic Park 3, Zodiac, 300, Gremlins, Titanic, Suicide Squad and many more. Click the image below and join us!