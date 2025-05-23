JoBlo Originals

JoBlo Live stream: Join us for 24 hours of WTF Happened to this Movie!

By
Posted 4 hours ago

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and if you’re looking for some fresh entertainment to unwind with over the holiday, come and join JoBlo Originals in our first-ever 24-hour Live stream! Starting Friday at 2pm ET, we’ll be running a full 24 hours of fresh content from our one of our signature channels (which is quickly closing in on 1 million subscribers), devoted to one of our flagship shows, WTF Happened to this Movie!

Tune in at any point, and be served up a curated collection of some of the wildest production stories in Hollywood history. We’ll cover everything from disasters to cult classics, blockbusters, and anything between. 

Here are some of the movies we’ll be featuring:

  • Green Lantern: Long before he was Deadpool, this superhero flop almost ruined star Ryan Reynolds’s career. How did such a promising project, which united Reynolds with the director of Goldeneye and Casino Royale, go so awry?
  • Idiocracy: 20th Century Fox was so sure this futuristic political satire would flop that it was released direct-to-DVD. Now, it’s viewed as perhaps the most prescient comedy ever made.
  • Apocalypse Now: While rightly considered a classic, director Francis Ford Coppola lost his damn mind while making the movie in the middle of a war zone, while it’s star nearly dropped dead on camera of a heart attack.
  • New Mutants: Why did this youth-oriented X-Men spin-off movie get delayed for years, and finally dumped into theatres during a global pandemic?
  • Raging Bull: More than just a classic, this seminal movie arguably saved director Martin Scorsese’s life while setting a body transformation barometer for stars that has yet to be equalled.
  • Clerks: How did a video store clerk by the name of Kevin Smith manage to turn a movie he financed on overdrawn credit cards into an iconic career that’s lasted more than thirty years?

Plus, the stories behind Reservoir Dogs, Natural Born Killers, Jurassic Park 3, Zodiac, 300, Gremlins, Titanic, Suicide Squad and many more. Click the image below and join us!

Tags: ,

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,249 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest WTF Happened To This Movie News

See More

JoBlo Originals

WTF Happened to Sorcerer (1977)?

Posted 2 months ago
William Friedkin's 1977 masterpiece, Sorcerer, is one of the great unseen movies. But why haven't more people seen it?

JoBlo Originals

WTF Happened to The Departed?

Posted 2 months ago
We take a look behind the scenes of Martin Scorsese's The Departed, the remake of Infernal Affairs that finally won him an Oscar.

Latest Movie News

The FX on Hulu series Alien: Earth, which will premiere this summer and is set before the first Alien, has unveiled a few new imagesAlien: Earth new images

Horror Movie News

Alien: Earth unveils a few new images

Posted 3 hours ago
The FX on Hulu series Alien: Earth, which will premiere this summer and is set before the first Alien, has unveiled a few new images
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!