Jay and Silent Bob 3: Kevin Smith hints at the plot, promises no deaths

Last month, Kevin Smith revealed that he “lost a bet” to his frequent collaborator Jason Mewes and as a result had started writing the script for a third Jay and Silent Bob movie (following Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) – but while Reboot was very similar to Strike Back, this time he’s working to keep the sequel unpredictable. So we won’t be seeing Jay and Silent Bob hitting the road to stop the production of a Bluntman and Chronic movie again. This one will have a different set-up – and Smith has given an idea of what the plot will be in a new social media post! He also promised that, unlike Clerks III, this movie won’t be killing off any beloved characters.

Smith wrote, “ 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of my first film CLERKS – which means that it’s also the 30th birthday of Jay and Silent Bob! American original Jay Mewes and I have been standing next to each other, both professionally and personally, for three decades! So we’ll be celebrating all year long with signings at Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, Jay & Silent Bob’s Sexy Sleepover Smodcastle Cinemas in June, and useless plastic trinkets on the JayAndSilentBob.com website! But the biggest way Mewes and I will be observing our characters’ 30th anniversary is by making a NEW JAY AND SILENT BOB MOVIE! That’s right: 2024 will see us back in the costumes and fake-hair-hat for a funny fucking flick about an escalating war in the Central Jersey legal weed business! Get ready to giggle at an Askewniverse movie in which nobody dies this time! I’m virtually finished with the first draft so expect more news about the flick (including the title) by February! In the meantime, let me just thank you – with every fiber of my being – for supporting CLERKS and Jay and Silent Bob across these many years! You’ve afforded us ample opportunities to play dress up and make-pretend for a living – even after over a quarter of a century! Snootch to the Nootch! “

If you don’t want to read that whole paragraph, I’ll extract the plot bit for you. Jay and Silent Bob 3 (or whatever it ends up being called) will be about an escalating war in the Central Jersey legal weed business !

In addition to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the Jay and Silent Bob characters have previously appeared in Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Clerks II, and Clerks III. We’ve also seen animated versions of the characters in Clerks: The Animated Series and Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie. Plus they showed up in Scream 3 and there were some Degrassi shenanigans as well.

