Kane Hodder is the best Jason Voorhees

There are certain actors that truly embody a character. Bruce Willis IS John McClane, Robert Englund IS Freddy Krueger, and Arnold Schwarzenegger IS the T-800. When multiple actors end up playing a character, we get to have fun debates on who the best portrayal was. Was Daniel Craig a better James Bond than Roger Moore? Was Robert DeNiro a better Don Corleone than Marlon Brando? One of the best debates amongst horror fans, though, is who was the best to ever don the hockey mask and machete to play Jason Voorhees? While there is certainly a case to be made for Ken Kirzinger or even Derek Mears, for my money the title is and always will belong to Kane Hodder, the man who changed the mask. You can see the man for yourself in our exclusive interview at the end of the video embedded above but before that, let me tell you a little bit about WHY he holds that very exclusive title.

Kane Hodder was born in Auburn, California in the mid-1950s and spent much of his early childhood being bullied both physically and emotionally before peacing out to an island and discovering shirtless beaches and the calm of being alone. He would eventually come back stateside and find one of his true loves and calling in stuntwork. Unfortunately, at just 22 years old he was almost killed in a tragic accident that gave him terrible burns on much of his body. He would bounce back, though, and appear in fun minor roles in things like 1980’s Alligator, 1986’s Avenging Force, and a much bigger role in 1987’s Prison from Renny Harlin. It would be that movie that would change the trajectory of his career forever. The special effects make up artist on that movie? John Carl Beuchler. The man chosen to direct Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood? John Carl Beuchler. He chose Hodder over the incumbent CJ Graham, who had ironically hoped to make Jason Voorhees “his” character like Karloff had done for Frankenstein’s Monster, only to lose that title to Hodder. After seeing Kane’s work in the movie, he didn’t hold any grudges. That has to be part 1 of why he is the best Jason: another Jason wasn’t sore about losing the role because he is just that good.

While most of the gore was sadly excised from part 7, Kane would cement his place in slasher history with his portrayal of the newly minted zombie Jason. Oh, and remember that burn that almost ended his life and career so many years ago? It would be on Friday the 13th Part VII, his first portrayal as Jason, that Hodder would set the record for the longest on screen controlled burn in Hollywood history. The man is committed. When the next movie began shooting, the studio was looking for a Canadian actor to play the part of the masked killer, as the title could have been changed to Jason Takes Vancouver with how much of the flick was shot in Canada. This really wasn’t because they didn’t want Kane Hodder but actually didn’t think he would want to come back. He did and convinced Paramount, and it was here that Jason became the real star of the franchise, with Kane playing the character on an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show to promote the movie. This was the original point in time where an attempt at Freddy vs. Jason was made, an interesting proposal since, if legend is to be believed, Kane was briefly up for the part of Freddy due to his burn accident.

While the franchise rights would move from Paramount to New Line, there was no doubt that Kane Hodder would return as the imposing killer. Jason Goes to Hell probably gave him his least amount of work as the heart of the killer passes from human to human (yeah we know its dumb) but he does show up a couple different ways here. Not only does Kane show up as an FBI agent in an early scene in the morgue but is also the man using the Freddy glove to pull the hockey mask down to Hell. This makes him the only man to play Jason, Freddy, and Leatherface as he was one of the stunt performers for part three of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. He was also a stand-up guy here, helping a frightened kid who visited the set understand what burns on a body means and feels like. Again, Kane was a vicious killer on screen but a person with a heart of gold off.

While Jason X would be the final Friday film to feature Hodder in the role (sadly, Freddy vs. Jason would not have the two most famous people to play the roles square off), he did his normal thing. He played pranks on set, came up with ideas on how to change kills, and made the experience better for all involved. He would go on to another icon of horror by playing Victor Crowley in the 4 movies in the Hatchet series, something that feels like a very natural extension or spiritual successor to the Friday the 13th movies, but he would go down as the best to wear the mask. Much like Pierce Brosnan’s run as James Bond, Hodder’s movies certainly aren’t the best in the series but maybe that’s the best case for why he was the greatest Jason of them all. On set and behind the scenes he was kind, knowledgeable, fearless, and beloved, but on screen he would often elevate a generic slasher or sub-par Friday film into a show. You can’t help but keep your eyes glued to the man behind the mask. The character didn’t have a ton of personality before Hodder and he lost it all after the man stopped his portrayals but for 4 movies, we had the best we would ever get with the character never uttering a single word. Thanks, Kane, for making Jason the slasher we always knew he could be.