Killers of the Flower Moon will finally get a physical media release next year thanks to Criterion

At long last, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon will finally get a physical media release courtesy of Criterion. The film has been available to stream on Apple TV for the past few years, but the streaming service has not seemed keen on giving it a physical release. Some reports even claimed that Apple previously refused multiple offers from Criterion to release the film, but thankfully, fans will be able to keep their Scorsese collections complete.

When Will Criterion Release Killers of the Flower Moon?

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD by Criterion on March 24, 2026. I’m grateful Criterion has come to the rescue, as it would be a damn shame to have one of Scorsese’s films stuck on streaming forever.

What Special Features Will be Included?

New 4K digital master, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

New documentary featuring Scorsese, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, author David Grann, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Osage cultural consultant John Williams, editor Thelma Schoonmaker, and other members of the cast and crew

“WahZhaZhe”: A Song for the Osage, a new documentary illuminating the film’s final shot, featuring Scorsese, Chief Standing Bear, and six members of the Osage Nation

Excerpted archival interview with director of photography Rodrigo Prieto

Excerpts from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival press conference featuring Scorsese, DiCaprio, Gladstone, Chief Standing Bear, and actor Robert De Niro

Short program on Noah Kemohah’s cover art

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: Essays by critic Vinson Cunningham and film programmer Adam Piron

What is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

Based on David Grann’s best-selling crime thriller, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon tells the real-life mystery of the Osage Indian nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s, who became wealthy after oil was discovered beneath their land. Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed off, and the ensuing spiral of conspiracy, greed and murder got so bad that the FBI had to step in.

Jodie Foster Thought It Should Have been an Eight-hour Limited Series

Some criticized Killers of the Flower Moon as being too long, but Jodie Foster thought it could have been even longer, specifically, it could have been an eight-hour limited series. “ This is the beauty of having limited series, ” Foster said. “ You can expand on a story. I was thinking of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ — extraordinary movie, three-and-a-half hours long. And I thought, ‘I wonder why they didn’t do it eight hours long’ — to be able to explore all these other people, and give them another perspective. The great thing about limited series is you can have that novelistic idea of going off into tangents and tying them together. “

