For the fans! Netflix is partnering with Mattel and Hasbro for a massive KPop Demon Hunters toyline and more

If you thought the KPop Demon Hunter hype train was running out of steam, you’d best think again! Today, the film that has taken over the world is shining even brighter as Netflix, Mattel, and Hasbro announce an unprecedented partnership to elevate KPop to even greater heights with a full range of KPop Demon Hunters products, including dolls, action figures, collectibles, playsets, and co-branded collaborations.

Products will roll out at retail beginning in spring 2026 through the holiday 2026 and beyond. Additionally, fans will get an early look through Mattel Creations, which will debut a presale three-pack of HUNTR/X dolls starting November 12, 2025. Orders will ship in 2026, and fans can sign up for updates here!

The following arrives courtesy of today’s press release from Netflix, Mattel, and Hasbro:

KPop Demon Hunters has become a true cultural phenomenon. Released in June 2025, both the film and its soundtrack have soared up, up, up to the top of the charts. The movie is now the most popular film of all time on Netflix, with over 325 million views worldwide in just 91 days. The soundtrack also reached #1 album on Billboard’s 200 Albums chart and has been streamed 8.3 billion times globally. The film’s single “Golden” became the longest-running #1 hit by a girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 21st century. Additionally, all five main characters from the film were the top five most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year, thanks to overwhelming fan support.

Netflix’s combined partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro will introduce a full portfolio of toys, collectibles, games, role-play products and more that will allow fans of all ages to drink up the characters, music, and world of the film in new and fun ways.

“KPop Demon Hunters unleashed a global fan frenzy — we’re talking dancing, singing, and more screaming than anyone was emotionally prepared for,” said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix. “HUNTR/X showed us that a truly great trio is more than the sum of its parts. Netflix, Mattel and Hasbro joining forces on this first-of-its-kind collaboration means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games, and merchandise they’ve been not-so-subtly demanding on every social platform known to humanity. As Rumi, Mira and Zoey say — for the fans!”

Through the Netflix-Mattel partnership, Mattel will market and develop a full range of KPop Demon Hunters–themed products across multiple categories, including dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, collaborations with co-brands, and more, beginning in 2026 with distribution worldwide. To give fans a first look at Mattel’s offerings, Mattel Creations—the company’s design-driven, direct-to-consumer platform—is introducing a presale three-pack of HUNTR/X dolls. Beginning November 12, 2025, fans will be able to purchase the collection on Mattel Creations, with orders shipping in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Netflix through the record-shattering, chart-topping KPop Demon Hunters,” said Roberto Stanichi, Chief Global Brand Officer, Mattel. “Celebrating the breakout characters at the heart of the film, Mattel will harness our world-class design, creative, and marketing expertise to introduce a broad range of products across major categories to the delight of fans around the world.”

“KPop Demon Hunters is a powerful pop culture phenomenon with global resonance—one that aligns seamlessly with our portfolio of iconic brands and our commitment to innovation,” said Tim Kilpin, President of Toy, Licensing, and Entertainment at Hasbro. “This collaboration with Netflix enables us to bring the film’s dynamic universe to life beyond the screen, offering fans immersive new ways to engage through play. Together, we’re building a product lineup that unites storytelling and fandom in a uniquely Hasbro way.”

Speaking as someone who has tried desperately to get his hands on some official KPop Demon Hunters t-shirts and has already pre-ordered the KPop Funko Pop figures, I’m thrilled to hear that the IP is getting a proper merchandise push from such high-profile toy companies. Take my wallet! Let’s go!