Maya Rudolph wants to give away her billions in the trailer for Loot Season 3 on Apple TV+

Billionaire worship is a bizarre phenomenon. Some people idolize those with too much money, though they rarely benefit from investments made by those with the cash. In the new trailer for Loot Season 3 on Apple TV+, Maya Rudolph‘s Molly Wells wants to give her fortune away, though she’s not exactly sure how to do it.

In Loot, Molly Wells (Rudolph) embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband, John Novak (Adam Scott), of 20 years, and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague Arthur (Nat Faxon).

The upcoming season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune. Alongside Rudolph, the returning ensemble cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Faxon, Ron Funches and Kim Booster. Additionally, season three will feature special guest star appearances by Stephanie Styles, Scott, D’Arcy Carden, Kesha, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, Paula Pell and more.

Loot is created and executive produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, alongside Rudolph, with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland, and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as the showrunner on season three. Loot is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

If I won a settlement for $87 billion, I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs. What would you do to help the world and become remembered as a billionaire who actually did something worthwhile with your fortune? I would open hospitals, concert venues, and nature preserves, just for starters. I’d fund medical research too! Damn! Please give me the money. I’ll figure it out.