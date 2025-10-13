Magic 8 Ball TV series coming from M. Night Shyamalan

In the build-up to the release of the Mattel Films production Barbie a couple of years ago, The New Yorker published an article about the fact that Mattel is “raiding its entire toybox” to find products to turn into movies – for example, projects based on Hot Wheels, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Barney, Major Matt Mason, and American Girl were all said to be in development, and so was a horror comedy inspired by Mattel’s toy Magic 8 Ball . Yes, the ball that you ask questions and then turn over to see which of twenty possible answers you might get. Back then, Cocaine Bear screenwriter Jimmy Warden was writing the Magic 8 Ball project as a PG-13 feature film… but now, plans have changed. Deadline reports that Magic 8 Ball is now heading to the small screen as a TV series from M. Night Shyamalan and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk.

Falchuk has written the script for the pilot episode, which Shyamalan will be directing. The series aims to reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama that blends psychological intensity with cultural intrigue. Shyamalan will serve as director, co-creator, and co-showrunner on the show, while Falchuk serves as writer, co-creator, and co-showrunner. Shyamalan says they have been working on this for a couple of years, so he and Falchuk must have taken over the Magic 8 Ball duties very soon after The New Yorker told us about the Jimmy Warden version of the idea.

Mattel lets us know, via Deadline, “ With 1 million units sold annually; the Magic 8 Ball has been in existence for 75 years and remains a pop culture staple, captivating generations with its mysterious ability to answer life’s questions with a simple shake. More than a toy, it has become a symbol of curiosity, fate, and fun, and referenced in countless films, television shows, music, and literature. Its combination of playful charm and enigmatic mystique makes it a uniquely fertile ground for reinvention in premium storytelling .”

The Magic 8 Ball movie was first announced six years ago, and at the time it was said that Blumhouse Productions and director Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island) were teaming up to make the film. Wadlow was working on the screenplay with his Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island collaborators Jillian Jacobs and Christopher Roach. So this has changed hands multiple times.

What do you think of M. Night Shyamalan making a Magic 8 Ball TV series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.