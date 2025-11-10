Rowan Atkinson meets his new match in the trailer for Netflix’s Man Vs Baby

Rowan Atkinson returns with a new entry in his Man Vs ____ series after the premiere of his hit, Man Vs Bee. Netflix has now released the trailer to the follow-up series Man Vs Baby. This entry will run for four episodes at a length of half an hour and is set to premiere on December 11, just in time to enjoy around the holidays. This time, as indicated by the title, Atkinson’s character finds himself at the whim of a toddler who happened upon him and now he must contend with the little one over the holidays.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads,

“After a job looking after a high-tech mansion ended in disaster thanks to an irritating insect in Man vs Bee, Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) has left the stressful world of housesitting for the quieter life of a school caretaker. That is, until a lucrative offer to look after a luxury London penthouse over Christmas proves too tempting to resist. But on the last day of term, when no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with another undersized and very unexpected companion. With a penthouse to protect and a baby to burp, will Trevor be able to have the calm Christmas he hopes for, or will festivities descend into chaos?”

Atkinson is joined by Alanah Bloor, who is known for Sandokan, Waves, and will play Maddy. Oriel Bathurst will be playing a “principal character” in the new series. Ashley Jensen, whose credits include Shetland and Extras, will play Janet. Sunetra Sarker, whose resume includes The Game and Ackley Bridge, is cast in the show as Georgia Hakopian, and Claudie Blakley, whom you may know from Father Brown and Lark Rise to Candleford will have a role in the series as Jess.

This entry of the series comes from creators Rowan Atkinson and Will Davies. Chris Clark and Davies are on board serving as executive producers of the project. Kate Fasulo will be taking on the role of the series producer and David Kerr is helming the new installments as the show’s director. HouseSitter Productions produces the show.

