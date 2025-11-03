Man Vs.: Kyle Gallner teams with Radio Silence for survival horror thriller

Kyle Gallner is an actor who is probably very familiar to most genre fans, as his acting credits include the likes of Red, The Haunting in Connecticut, Jennifer’s Body, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Red State, The Walking Dead, The Cleanse, Alien Code, Ghosts of War, Smile, The Passenger; Mother, May I?; and Smile 2. He worked with the Radio Silence team on Scream (2022), and Deadline reports that he’ll be teaming with them again on a survival horror thriller called Man Vs. – which he’ll be starring in and has also written the screenplay for!

Here’s the synopsis: Betrayed and left to die in an unforgiving Rocky Mountain winter, an injured gold rush miner (Gallner) must use everything at his disposal to survive the elements, wild animals and a looming, ancient danger far more terrifying than anything he could imagine.

Roy Lee and Steven Schneider are producing Man Vs. for Spooky Pictures alongside Radio Silence’s Chad Villella and Stephen Braun and Ross Putman of Bee-Hive Productions. Radio Silence’s Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin serve as executive producers with Ben Ross and Josh Goldbloom.

Radio Silence co-founder Justin Martinez will be directing the film. Martnez’s previous credits include segments of the anthologies V/H/S, V/H/S/Beyond, and Southbound. He has also done visual effects work on the V/H/S franchise, Terrifier 3, and Devil’s Due. Martinez told Deadline, “ Man Vs has everything I love in a survival movie and takes it to another level. Kyle has written a fantastic creature feature and I’m excited to bring it to life for the world. “

Mister Smith Entertainment will be presenting the project to potential buyers at the American Film Market. Shane Kelly, the company’s SVP of sales and acquisitions, told Deadline, “ We are looking for sheer excellence and originality in the genre films that we take on, and Kyle’s wild vision for Man Vs. is exactly that. With Justin at the helm and surrounded by the producers of some of the most original horror fare in recent memory, this is going to be a must-see theatrical thrill ride. “

I have been a fan of Kyle Gallner for a long time, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this collaboration with Radio Silence is going to turn out. Does Man Vs. sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.