Mark Patton of A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge needs help as he battles serious health issues

Actor Mark Patton has a fan following thanks to his performance in the 1985 horror sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge – and sadly, he’s now facing such serious health and financial issues that he’s having to reach out to his fans for help. His niece Ida has launched a GoFundMe campaign at THIS LINK, aiming to raise $15,000 to aid Patton “in his fight for wellness.” As of this writing, $10,453 has been raised.

Ida wrote, “ Many of you know my uncle Mark from his iconic role as Jesse Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Over the years, he’s become a powerful figure in the horror community and a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in film. But to me, he’s simply Uncle Mark — kind, generous, funny, and full of heart. Right now, he needs our help. Mark is currently battling serious health conditions: – Severe long COVID that has deeply impacted his energy and mobility – HIV, which complicates his recovery and requires constant care – Ménière’s disease, a chronic condition that causes intense, daily vertigo, nausea, and hearing loss. These illnesses have made it impossible for Mark to work or travel, and he is now struggling to cover basic living and medical expenses as he is bedbound. Despite everything, he remains hopeful, but the reality is: he needs support to get through this. We’re asking for help to cover: – Ongoing medical treatments and medications – Rent, groceries, and essential bills – At home care – Daily support so he can rest and recover without financial fear. Mark has given so much over the years — through his performances, his honesty about his journey as an HIV+ gay man in Hollywood, and his love for his fans. Now it’s our turn to give back. If you’re a fan, a friend, or someone whose life has been touched by Mark’s story, please consider donating or sharing this campaign. We are endlessly grateful for your love and support. “

Directed by Jack Sholder from a screenplay by David Chaskin, A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge has the following synopsis: Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton) moves with his family into the home of the lone survivor from a series of attacks by dream-stalking monster Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). There, Jesse is bedeviled by nightmares and inexplicably violent impulses. It turns out Freddy needs a host body to carry out his gruesome vendetta against the youth of Springwood, Ohio. While Freddy gains influence, Jesse and his girlfriend, Lisa, race against the clock trying to figure out what’s going on. Patton was joined in the cast by Kim Myers, Robert Rusler, Clu Gulager, Hope Lange, Christie Clark, Marshall Bell, and Sydney Walsh, with Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger.

In addition to the Freddy movie, Mark Patton’s credits include Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean; Anna to the Infinite Power, CBS Schoolbreak Special: Have You Tried Talking to Patty?, Misplaced, Family Possessions, Amityville Clownhouse, 1 Dead Dog, Swallowed, The Once and Future Smash, and Reunion from Hell 2.