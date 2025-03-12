Matthew McConaughey knows season 1 of True Detective is the best

Last Updated on March 14, 2025

As far as anthology series go, HBO’s True Detective had probably the worst sophomore season. Sure, the debut was almost impossible to live up to but the second season with Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams was simply dreadful. Thankfully it has found its footing again with seasons three and four, but we know nearing the original might be too far of a reach. You can even ask Matthew McConaughey, who knows that his go was far better than just alright, alright, alright.

Speaking with Variety, Matthew McConaughey said that while he liked the latest season, dubbed Night Country, it’s the debut story that stands out. “My favorite season — and I feel like I can say this objectively — is Season 1. I happen to be in that one, so I thought that was incredible, incredible television and a great series. I watched it weekly, like everyone else, on Sunday night, and that was an event for me. And I got to sit back and enjoy that. I loved the water cooler talk on Monday morning. Even though I made it, I sort of forgot what was going to happen next. It was one of the great events in TV.” For starring as Detective Rusty Cohle and producing True Detective, Matthew McConaughey earned his first set of Emmy nominations; he would later be nominated for producing season four.

While seasons three and four of True Detective were undoubtedly rebounds from season two, it doesn’t seem like the show will ever get back to its roots. But I think it may have fared better reputation-wise had it ended with the first story arc. Night Country may have hit a series-high for viewership but its continuation remains questionable. So, yes, we wholeheartedly agree with Matthew McConaughey’s assessment that season one is the best of True Detective, no doubt a sentiment shared by former showrunner Nic Pizzolatto…

Surprisingly, after True Detective, Matthew McConaughey has done minimal television work, only turning up for a hosting gig on SNL and via voice work on Netflix’s Agent Elvis.

