Glenn Close to play a cantankerous and merciless killer in the Channel 4 drama series Maud

Anyone underestimating Glenn Close in her upcoming Channel 4 drama Maud could live to regret it. According to Variety, the eight-time Oscar-nominated actress will star as an older killer in a six-episode series written by Donkey Heart playwrights Nina Raine and Moses Raine.

Maud is inspired by the short story collections “An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good” and “An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed” by bestselling Swedish crime writer Helene Tursten. The project hails from Playground and Sony Pictures Television, with Maud being a working title. In the series, Glenn Close plays Maud Oldcastle, described as a “hilariously brusque, cantankerous and ruthless older woman.” However, Maud isn’t all pith and vinegar; she’s also a “killer with a tortured past.”

Here’s a synopsis for Maud, courtesy of Variety’s exclusive report:

“Determined to break from a lifetime spent caring for her sister, Maud sets out to claim a long-overdue second act, but a suspicious detective and an unrelenting world built for youth may soon discover just how far she’ll go to protect her freedom.”

“I am honored to be working with Channel 4, Sony and Playground to bring this highly original series to life,” Close said. “Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team.”

“‘Maud’ is precisely the kind of bold, character-focused drama we’re passionate about creating. Having the extraordinary Glenn Close join us to embody this remarkable character is a dream come true,” said Scott Huff, executive producer and joint managing director at Playground. “Nina and Moses Raine have written a distinctive crime drama that explores modern themes with razor-sharp wit and insight.”

He added, “Channel 4’s commitment to bold storytelling makes them the ideal partner for this series, and we’re grateful to Gwawr Lloyd and Rebecca Holdsworth for their support. We’re equally thrilled to partner with Sony, whose backing and commitment have been pivotal in bringing this series to life.”

Never underestimate older folks. They’ve likely been through the mill and have seen more of the darker side of humanity than most. We’re excited to see Close’s sinister side come to light in Maud when the series arrives on Channel 4.