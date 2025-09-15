Monster: The Ed Gein Story gets a new trailer ahead of October premiere

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was recently released, and really shook up the real lives of the title characters… and right before that season premiered in September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3. As it turns out, Monster season 3 is expected to reach Netflix on October 3rd – and with that date swiftly approaching, a new trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story has just dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

When the project was announced, Variety reminded us that Ed Gein, who also hailed from Wisconsin like Dahmer, became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he not only had killed multiple people, but had dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and clothing from human remains. Gein’s case served as an inspiration for several major pop culture characters later on, including Norman Bates in Psycho, Leatherface and his family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs. Here’s the official logline: Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.

Hunnam is joined in the cast by Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother; Tom Hollander as iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams as Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife. Suzanna Son is also in the cast, as are Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, Robin Weigert, and Addison Rae.

Are you looking forward to watching Monster: The Ed Gein Story? Take a look at the new trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.