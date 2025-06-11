Mortal Kombat 2 trailer will be unveiled in July

Horror Movie News

Posted 9 hours ago
The film's producer has teased that the trailer for the video game movie Mortal Kombat 2 will be dropping online in JulyThe film's producer has teased that the trailer for the video game movie Mortal Kombat 2 will be dropping online in July

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid is back at the helm for the sequel Mortal Kombat 2, and while the video game adaptation wrapped production back in January of 2024 after a bumpy ride through the year of the strikes, they had to go back for some reshoots last summer. The movie will finally be making its way out into theatres on October 24th – and producer Todd Garner has taken to social media to tease that the trailer is going to drop online in July!

The sequel stars returning Mortal Kombat cast members Lewis Tan as MMA fighter Cole Young, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. New additions include Karl Urban (Dredd) as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Princess Kitana; Tati Gabrielle (You) as Jade, the friend and bodyguard of Princess Kitana; Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Netherrealm demon Quan Chi; bodybuilder/actor Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga) as Outworld emperor Shao Kahn; Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) as Kahn’s wife Queen Sindel; and Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) as Jerrod, who was the King of Edenia (and married to Sindel) until Edenia’s warriors lost in the Mortal Kombat tournament.

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater, who was the lead writer on the Marvel / Disney+ series Moon Knight, has said that test screening audience responses have been so enthusiastic, they’re on the level of the reaction he (and many other movie-goers) had to Avengers: Endgame.

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat 2, and are you glad to hear we’ll be seeing the trailer in July? Let us know by leaving a comment below. As the ratings notice on Garner’s laptop screen shows, the film has been rated R – but the reasons haven’t been filled in there. The reasons for the R rating are strong bloody violence and gore, and language. The previous movie was rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references.

