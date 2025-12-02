Anne Hathaway is haunted by a feud in the surreal trailer for Mother Mary

Journey into the surreal world of pop star Mother Mary in David Lowery’s newest film, Mother Mary. Lowery has an interesting career where he indulges in two modes — artsy films like The Green Knight and A Ghost Story, or big-budget Disney films like Pete’s Dragon and Pan and Wendy. Mother Mary looks about as far from a Disney film as you can get. A24 has just revealed the new trailer to the film online, as well as a few posters. While the plot isn’t fully unveiled, the marketing tells us that despite the scary imagery, it’s not a ghost story. Also, despite the tension between our two leads, it’s not a love story.

The film is being described as a psychosexual pop thriller and stars Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown, with Sian Clifford and FKA Twigs. The movie also features original music performed by Anne Hathaway and written and produced by Jack Antonoff, Charli xcx, and FKA Twigs.

The brief synopsis (which looks like fine-print on the press release) reads, “Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.”

While not much about the plot is formally announced, a lot of the movie looks to be contained in an intimate location. According to World of Reel, based on test reactions, “Most of the film keeps them arguing in a barn, with only brief performance shots. Hunter Schafer appears as Coel’s assistant for about ten minutes.” It was also reported that the movie was called “bewildering” by one viewer. Word is that not much happens as it’s a “movie about nothing.” Additionally, last year, at the Melbourne International Film Festival, Lowery himself gave a rare update, and he sounded just about as confused as the audience screening his film. Reportedly, he “sighed deeply” and called it “a weird, weird film.”

There is yet to be a specific date locked down for the movie, but the marketing states it will hit theaters in April 2026.