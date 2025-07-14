Mystery of the Mothman: Jeffrey Combs to star in creature feature with Steven Kostanski FX

Steven Kostanski is best known as a director, having directed or co-directed such films as Frankie Freako, Psycho Goreman, Leprechaun Returns, The Void, Father’s Day, and Manborg. But he’s also a special effects artist who has created effects not just for his own movies, but also for the likes of In a Violent Nature, Suicide Squad, Crimson Peak, Clown, Hannibal, Silent Hill: Revelation, Resident Evil: Retribution, Wrong Turn 4, and others. Variety reports that Kostanski is now on board to provide effects for a film called Mystery of the Mothman , which will mark the feature directorial debut of Austin Birtch and has genre icon Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator, The Frighteners, etc.) set to play a key role!

Mystery of the Mothman will explore the legend of the Mothman, tied to a wave of late-1960s sightings in New Jersey of a human-sized, birdlike creature with glowing red eyes.

Birtch provided a piece of artwork that can be seen at the bottom of this article, and told Variety: “ The Mothman legend is a unique fixture of North American folklore that has always felt ripe for adaptation. The original story of a town plagued with tragedy, a shadowy red-eyed, winged monster haunting the skies, bizarre Men in Black threatening UFO witnesses, and a telepathic alien calling himself Indrid Cold has always captivated my imagination. What really happened in Point Pleasant in 1967?! ” He plans to lean further into genre territory than the 2002 film The Mothman Prophecies did. “ While I want to honor that mythology, my approach to the material is as a creature-feature horror film with practical effects akin to early Carpenter or Spielberg. I think audiences are going to love seeing this throwback creature feature that honors a familiar legend with a fresh spin – especially as audiences show renewed appreciation for practical effects and character-driven storytelling. “

Birtch touched on the involvement of Kostanski: “ Working with executive producer and creature effects artist Steven Kostanski, we’re aiming to create a genuinely terrifying practical Mothman that feels ripped out of a ’70s creature feature – something fans of the cryptid have been longing for for years. ” And had this to say about Combs: “ The character he’s playing, Adam Lubin, is the only paranormal investigator left in Point Pleasant in the wake of the Silver Bridge collapse. His character is the anchor of the Mothman folklore in the film, tying the narrative to the legend’s origins. “

Mystery of the Mothman has been selected for this year’s Frontières Co-Production Market in Montreal. Lauren Andrews and Sydney Lloyd are producing the film.

Does Mystery of the Mothman sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Austin Birtch / Steven Kostanski / Jeffrey Combs collaboration by leaving a comment below.