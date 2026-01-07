Netflix previews their upcoming television slate for 2026

Net-flex

Netflix has a reason to be joyful and flexing for the new year, as the company made a historic purchase late last year that has film fans nervous with rightful concern. However, this morning sees no updates on the Warner Bros. front, but they are showing off what the streaming platform will be offering in 2026 — both in film and TV. The streamer has announced updates for shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Search, Bridgerton, Man on Fire, Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River. Additionally, the studio has also unveiled new images for their upcoming shows, which offer viewers a first look at their 2026 content.

Star Search

Star Search is back! The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories — music, dance, variety, comedy, magic, and juniors — as they compete head-to-head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.

Anthony Anderson hosts this revival.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

England. 1925. At a lavish country-house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country-house mystery. A witty, epic, and fast-paced drama from the Queen Of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix.

The show stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Edward Bluemel, Corey Mylchreest and Nabhaan Rizwan.



Sweet Magnolias: Season 5

Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina, and beyond.

The show stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley and Brooke Elliott.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. In Season 2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara, and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

The show stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, Miya Cech, Momona Tam Lee with Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Z and Chin Han.

Bridgerton: Season 4

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

The show stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Simone Ashley, Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung.

Man on Fire

Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled special forces mercenary known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.

The show stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll, Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor.

Virgin River: Season 7

Virgin River is a romance story centered on nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home. The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by author Robyn Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than 20 books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to the HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.

The show stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Colin Lawrence, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury and Kandyse McClure.

