Nick Frost has been tapped to play Hagrid on HBO’s Harry Potter series

The upcoming Harry Potter adaptation for HBO continues to find its cast. While the gigantic task of finding the core group of child actors is still in the process, the Warner Bros. series has been chugging along with some casting news — namely, John Lithgow taking up the role of Dumbledore for the show. “The overall concept of this entire reboot of Harry Potter is an entire season is devoted to a single novel,” Lithgow said. “You know, Dumbledore is — he’s kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. I don’t think it’s gonna be that hard a job, and, we’ll just go back and forth.“

Deadline now reports that Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is closing a deal to portray Hagrid in the HBO series. The character was known as Hogwarts’ warm and friendly gamekeeper, as well as groundskeeper. Hagrid would also eventually become the Care of Magical Creatures professor. In all eight of the Warner Bros. Harry Potter movies, the character was portrayed by Robbie Coltrane. While HBO has yet to announce this casting, they have only said, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.” However, Frost delivered a cryptic message on his Instagram that teased, “It’s happening, it’s actually happening.”

As for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, upwards of 32,000 kids have auditioned for the roles, and the selection process is still ongoing. Succession‘s Francesca Gardiner will serve as a writer and showrunner on the series, while Mark Mylod signed on to executive produce and direct multiple episodes. The project was originally developed for Max but made the leap to HBO (along with a variety of other Max shows) last summer.