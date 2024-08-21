Obituary season 2: darkly comedic crime drama will get six more episodes

The darkly comedic crime drama series Obituary, filmed in Ireland and available to watch on Hulu, is getting a season 2

After airing on RTE in Ireland last September, all six episodes of the darkly comedic crime drama Obituary made their way over to the Hulu streaming service in November. Now, Variety reports that Obituary season 2 has been given the greenlight and, like its predecessor, is expected to consist of six episodes.

Written by Ray Lawlor (Le Ceangal) and directed by John Hayes (Dublin Murders) and Oonagh Kearney (Vardy vs. Rooney), Obituary has the following synopsis: 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled, although she adores her new job writing obituaries, but when her newspaper falls on hard times and her boss cuts her salary, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have a previously untapped bloodlust!

She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents while making them look like accidents. Stalk. Kill. Publish. Repeat. Unfortunately, a wrench lands in the works – the paper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent and she really, really likes him…

Nell Green produced the first season with APC Studios and Magamedia. Laurent Boissel and Paddy Hayes served as executive producers. Lawlor has described Obituary as “a fun, darkly twisted drama that proudly allows me to transport some of the wit and characters I encounter every day in my hometown of Castlebar into the living rooms of the Irish people.” Lawlor is now scripting season 2, with APC Studios and Magamedia remaining involved and Hulu contributing funding.

The show stars Siobhán Cullen, whose previous credits include The Dry, Origin, The Long Call, Paula, and Bodkin. Cullen is joined in the cast by Michael Smiley (Luther) as Elvira’s boss Ward Clancy, Ronan Raftery (Gangs of London) as crime reporter Emerson Stafford, Danielle Galligan (The Great) as Mallory Markum, and David Ganly (Moon Knight) as Hughie Burns. Also on the cast list are Michael Hough (Murdoch Mysteries), Noni Stapleton (Harry Wild), Conan Sweeny (Smother), Lalor Roddy (The Devil’s Doorway), Dagmar Döring (Finding Joy), and newcomer Éabha Moore.

Have you watched the first season of Obituary, and are you glad to hear there’s going to be a season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.