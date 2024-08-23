One Piece season 2 adds Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

The One Piece season 2 casting news just keeps on coming, with the latest addition to the cast (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter) being Charithra Chandran, who recently played the breakout role of Edwina Sharma in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. For One Piece, which is also a Netflix show and a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous manga (you can read our 6/10 review of the first season HERE), Chandran will be taking on the role of Nefertari Vivi, a.k.a. Miss Wednesday, the princess of the Arabasta Kingdom.

Chandran joins fellow recently announced cast additions Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates and a doctor on Drum Island where she is the head of the Isshi-100; Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, a thief-turned-Drum Island doctor; and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, the King of Alabasta and the patriarch of the Nefertari family.

One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Season 2’s returning cast includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy,, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. Other new additions are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Are you a One Piece fan, and are you glad to hear that Charithra Chandran is joining season 2 as Miss Wednesday? Let us know by leaving a comment below.