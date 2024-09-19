Oscar Isaac has been spotted on the set of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Oscar Isaac has been spotted on the set of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and images show him in costume

Director Guillermo del Toro has been spending this year working on one of his dream projects, an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale Frankenstein that is set up at the Netflix streaming service. Frankenstein is believed to have started filming on February 12th – and even though the production was only expected to last about five months, wrapping up on July 5th, somehow it’s still going! We had heard that filming would take place in Ontario, Canada, and possibly in London, England, but cameras are currently rolling in Edinburgh, Scotland, parts of which have been made to look like Victorian England. Images of that transformation, as well as Oscar Isaac in character can be seen here:

Del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is a long-awaited passion project for the filmmaker, might have the following logline: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorius, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster- who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.

Isaac’s co-stars include Mia Goth (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), with Ralph Ineson (The Witch) showing up for a pivotal cameo. At one point, Andrew Garfield was in the cast, but he had to drop out and was replaced by Elordi… and it has been said that the role Garfield had passed over to Elordi was the Monster.

Del Toro has been talking about making a new version of Frankenstein for more than a decade. Years ago, he had the project set up at Universal, with Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) on board to play Frankenstein’s Monster. The movie got far enough into pre-production that Jones even saw a bust of the Monster that was inspired by Bernie Wrightson’s artwork in an illustrated adaptation of Shelley’s novel that Wrightson spent seven years working on. But then the project fell apart. Now it’s finally happening at the Netflix streaming service, which previously teamed with del Toro on Pinocchio and the anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein? What do you think of the images of Oscar Isaac on set? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

