Osiris trailer: Linda Hamilton, Brianna Hildebrand sci-fi action film gets a July release date

A while back, sci-fi action movie called Osiris managed to fly under the radar all the way through production – an impressive feat, given that it happens to star Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool), LaMonica Garrett (1883), and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator). Now, it has been revealed that Osiris will be receiving a limited theatrical release on July 25th, and will also be getting a digital and VOD release on that date. With its release just one month away, a trailer for the film has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by William Kaufman (The Channel), who also wrote the screenplay with Paul Reichelt, Osiris tells the story of a team of Special Forces commandos who are in the middle of an operation when they’re abducted by a mysterious spacecraft. When they wake up aboard the ship, they quickly discover they are being hunted by a merciless alien race.

Martini produced the film with Jon Wroblewski and Christian Sosa of Roosevelt Film Lab, as well as Andrew and Isaac Lewis of Denton Film. Reichelt serves as executive producer. When the project was first announced, the producers provided the following statement: “ XYZ Films is the perfect partner who shares our sentiment for iconic alien thrillers much like we all grew up with, standing in line at the theaters to watch with state-of-the-art creature designs and visual effects that thrill audiences everywhere. We didn’t hold back our nostalgia for the genre, and teaming up again with Max Martini alongside the legendary Linda Hamilton was a huge gift for this movie. “

As Deadline pointed out, this was the first movie Linda Hamilton worked on in the years since the release of Terminator: Dark Fate. She has been working in TV since then, and next up for her is a role in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will air at the end of this year. She has also worked on a couple more movies since wrapping on Osiris.

Does Osiris sound like a movie you’d be interested in watching next month? Take a look at the trailer, then share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below. I was sold on this project as soon as I read that it was about these cast members being abducted by and having to battle aliens.