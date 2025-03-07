Jon Favreau is set to write and produce a TV series featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit at Disney+

Disney’s history stands to repeat itself as the mouse-eared studio reaches deep into the vault for Jon Favreau’s latest project. After delivering hits like The Mandalorian, The Jungle Book, and one of Disney’s most lucrative franchises, The Lion King, Jon Favreau will write and produce a TV series featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for Disney+.

The live-action/animated hybrid stars Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, an all-but-forgotten character who helped Mickey Mouse rise to fame. Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks created Oswald in 1927 and starred in 27 animated shorts. However, when Universal gained control of the character in 1928, Disney pivoted to Mickey Mouse, and the rest is history.

Oswald first appeared in the short film Trolley Trouble on September 5, 1927. Interestingly, Oswald can disassemble and reshape his body at will, leading to wacky scenarios and sticky situations. Unlike the affable Mickey Mouse, Oswald is a brash, feisty, and overconfident character who often gets mixed up in trouble. Thankfully, Oswald is unnaturally lucky, allowing him to escape impossible odds and turn dangerous situations into a hilarious opportunity for victory and unpredictable outcomes.

Once Oswald migrated to Universal Studios, Mickey Mouse ate his lunch and became the mascot of Walt Disney Studios and its theme parks. However, Mickey and Oswald don’t exchange bad blood. The duo joined forces in 2010 for the Epic Mickey video game developed by Junction Point Studios and published by Disney Interactive Studios. The game finds Mickey and Oswald combining efforts to fix a world Mickey accidentally ruins. A remake of the game, developed by Purple Lamp, titled Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, was released in 2024 to moderate success.

Jon Favreau’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit TV series is arguably the most significant project involving the character in a long time. If you visit Disney’s theme parks, you can sometimes catch Oswald on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure Park.

While fans wait for more details on Oswald’s new show, Jon Favreau is directing and producing The Mandalorian and Grogu for Lucasfilm, set for a May 2026 release in theaters.

Are you and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit fan? Are you excited about Oswald coming back to Disney in a relatively big way? Let us know in the comments section below.