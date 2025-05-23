Our Last Resort: Blumhouse producing adaptation of new Clémence Michallon novel

Two years ago, it was announced that Blumhouse Television had acquired the adaptation rights to The Quiet Tenant, the debut novel from author Clémence Michallon (you can pick up a copy HERE), just one day after the book reached store shelves. At the end of last year, it was revealed that the adaptation of The Quiet Tenant is moving forward as a limited series, with CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker coming on board to serve as writer and showrunner, and Secret Menu producing the show alongside Blumhouse. Michallon’s second novel, Our Last Resort , is set to be released on July 8th (you can pre-order a copy HERE) – and Blumhouse is staying in the Michallon business. Deadline reports that Blumhouse Television has already acquired the adaptation rights to Our Last Resort.

Michallon will serve as an executive producer on the The Quiet Tenant and Our Last Resort adaptations.

Published by Knopf, Our Last Resort follows Frida and Gabriel, a pair of estranged siblings seeking a fresh start at a luxury resort in the secluded desert of Escalante, Utah. Their reunion is interrupted when a woman who was vacationing with her powerful, much older husband is found murdered. When the local police arrive and suspicion quickly falls on Gabriel, Frida is forced to revisit memories from their upbringing in a cloistered cult in upstate New York, their dramatic escape, and the scandal that followed. Alternating between past and present timelines, Our Last Resort builds toward a shattering climax that uncovers the fate of the murdered Ara guest and poses the question: how well do we ever really know those we love?

Melissa Aouate, President of Blumhouse Television, provided the following statement: “ Clémence Michallon has delivered another visceral and thrilling page-turner with Our Last Resort and we jumped at the chance to work with her again. Her storytelling brings a real depth of character and sense of place that we think will translate well to the screen. ” Michallon added, “ I couldn’t be happier to reunite with Blumhouse Television for Our Last Resort. They have been tremendous creative partners on The Quiet Tenant, and I can’t wait to see what they do with this new story. I just know that Frida and Gabriel — the siblings at the center of this new story — are in perfect hands. “

Have you read The Quiet Tenant, and are you looking forward to Our Last Resort? Share your thoughts on the Blumhouse / Michallon team-up by leaving a comment below.