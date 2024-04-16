Paul Schrader suggests his feud with Brian De Palma is out of his hands

Paul Schrader and Brian De Palma had a falling out nearly 50 years ago when making Obsession and it may never be patched up.

By
Schrader De Palma

The Movie Brats of the New Hollywood took Hollywood by storm beginning in the late ‘60s, blasting through the studios and marking their territory in modern cinema. Scorsese, Bogdanovich, Ashby, Friedkin, De Palma, Schrader, on and on, made their names during this time. But you don’t get out of an era like that unscathed and even today, some feuds still simmer, like that between Brian De Palma and Paul Schrader, whose collaboration on 1976’s Obsession caused a rift that put an end to one of the could’ve-been perfect pairings of the New Hollywood.

In a recent Facebook post, Schrader was asked if he could ever reconcile with De Palma, to which Schrader replied, “Re: BDP. Not my call.” This would indicate that Schrader is ready to patch things up with his former friend but maybe De Palma isn’t interested. Now, to be fair here, Schrader can be quite opinionated about his fellow Movie Brats and he hasn’t always taken the high road in his relationship with De Palma, going after him a handful of years ago after watching 2007’s Redacted. “Don’t get me started on Brian DP…The script is trite, it is weak. That’s because is Brian is trite, Brian is artistically weak. Skate fast on thin ice. That’s his story. That’s his con.”

De Palma and Schrader had their blow out during the making of Obsession, with the former directing and the latter writing, although both developed the story together. This came about over differences of opinion on the script – especially the ending, which De Palma felt was too long. As such, he broke it down significantly to the point where Schrader removed himself entirely from the production. (The collaboration between himself and Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver that same year went a bit smoother.)

Paul Schrader also posted a photo of himself alongside Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas, teasing their reunion at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where both Coppola’s Megalopolis and Schrader’s Oh, Canada are competing for the Palme d’Or, while Lucas will receive an Honorary Palme d’Or.

While De Palma and Schrader are two of the key figures of the New Hollywood revolution and have a permanent link because of it, that they haven’t been on good terms in nearly 50 years really speaks on just how much creative control can play a role in making a movie..and destruction of a partnership. Really, at this point, it’s hard to imagine the two making nice, especially if it falls on De Palma.

Source: Facebook
Tags: , ,
icon More Pop Culture
Schrader De Palma
Paul Schrader suggests his feud with Brian De Palma is out of his hands
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in prison for Halyna Hutchins’ death
Baldwin Rust
Rust prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had “no control” of emotions
Cruise Fanning
Good guy Tom Cruise still sends War of the Worlds co-star Dakota Fanning b-day gifts
View All

About the Author

1731 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Paul Schrader News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles