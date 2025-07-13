Perfect Strangers reunion: Bronson Pinchot & Mark Linn-Baker reprise Balki & Larry

Standing tall on the wings of my dream / Rise and fall on the wings of my dream. Fans of sitcom Perfect Strangers had their own dream come true, as stars Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot reunited, even directly paying homage to their characters, Larry Appleton and Balki Bartokomous.

Pinchot took to social media to share a video of himself and Baker. As he tells his former Perfect Strangers co-star, “People were saying in the comments that they wanted us to be the characters. Would you like to do it on three?” After some hesitation, Pinchot removes Baker’s glasses (come on, Mark, Cousin Larry didn’t wear specs!) and the two go into a bit of a routine on the way out of their hotel, with Baker playing the perfect straight man to Pinchot’s quirky foreigner. Accompanying the video is the caption, “We finally decided to just haul off and get in character… so here we are as Cousin Balki & Cousin Larry” . The video was shot as Pinchot and Baker were about to head to the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, where they are appearing together.

We here at JoBlo love us some Perfect Strangers (peep the pic of Pinchot and our editor-in-chief Chris Bumbray at the bottom of the article!) so it’s awesome to see Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker not only still getting along but also maintaining a spot-on chemistry that not only calls back to the sitcom but shows how much fun they have together.

Perfect Strangers ran for eight seasons and 150 episodes, with a temporary spot on ABC’s TGIF lineup. For those who haven’t seen it, Perfect Strangers was a classic example of the odd couple dynamics in American sitcoms, with Larry finding himself living with very distant cousin Balki, who hails from the fictional Mediterranean island of Mypos and whose curiosity and misinterpretations lend to him being a fish out of water. Early on, Pinchot would end up being nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, although Michael J. Fox was in the middle of his threepeat for Family Ties.

Prior to creating Perfect Strangers, Dale McRaven had a direct hand in establishing Mork & Mindy.