Phenomena: TV series based on Dario Argento’s 1985 film is in development

Back in 1985, legendary genre filmmaker Dario Argento brought the world a movie called Phenomena (watch it HERE), which was drastically recut and retitled Creepers for its release in the U.S. and the U.K. That one one doesn’t get mentioned as often as some of Argento’s other films, but how can you go wrong with a movie that has Jennifer Connelly, Donald Pleasence, and a chimpanzee? The writing duo of Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti are apparently fans, as they were planning to develop a sequel to the film… but now, Variety reports, their idea has evolved into “a long-form TV series that would bring new life to the original’s narrative.” Phenomena: The Series is now set up at Titanus Production, who are taking the project to the international festival Series Mania to participate in the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, promising to “captivate potential partners with its unique blend of supernatural intrigue and high-stakes drama.”

Guaglianone and Menotti are said to have “reimagined the visionary world of Phenomena.” The story follows Jennifer Corvino, an American student at a fencing academy in the glamorous Dolomites, who harbors a secret psychic link with insects. As Jennifer navigates the challenges of being the new girl at school, she must also confront a series of brutal murders. With her unique abilities, Jennifer must learn to harness her power to stop the killer, save her comrades, and survive. Argento directed the original film from a screenplay he wrote with Franco Ferrini.

Titanus Productions’ Head of Production Simone Gandolfo and Development Costanza Giannelli are representing the company at Series Mania and pitching the series to potential international partners and broadcasters. They provided the following statement: “ We have reimagined the visionary world of Dario Argento’s iconic film, bringing it to life with a fresh twist that blends the sinister undertone with the pop aesthetic. With the work of successful writers, Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti, our goal is to make a compelling series, with a bold, state-of-the-art aesthetic, honoring the original but speaking to a new generation. “

Guaglianone and Menotti have previously worked together to write They Call Me Jeeg Robot, Blessed Madness, All You Need Is Crime, Sono solo fantasmi, Vita da Carlo, and The Legend of the Christmas Witch 2: The Origins.

What do you think of the idea of Phenomena getting the TV series treatment? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.