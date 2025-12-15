Grab your president masks because a Point Break TV series in in the works at AMC

Spirit Halloween is about to see an increase in demand for masks of former political figures, as a TV series based on Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 crime thriller Point Break is catching a wave at AMC. The project originates from David Kalstein, who recently collaborated with Daniel Dae Kim on Amazon’s short-lived Butterfly series. Alcon Television Group and AMC Studios are also part of the production. According to Deadline, AMC won the rights to adapt Point Break in a highly competitive situation.

What’s the original Point Break about?

The original movie, starring Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty, and Gary Busey, focuses on an F.B.I. Agent (Reeves) who goes undercover to catch a gang of surfers who may be bank robbers. Beloved by scores of fans, Point Break is a quintessential ’90s action classic, renowned for its unforgettable tension, style, and iconic imagery. After all, there’s no mistaking the masks Bodhi (Swayze) and his fellow surfers wear (Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Lyndon Johnson) while causing chaos and robbing people blind.

When does the new Point Break TV series take place?

Deadline reports that AMC’s upcoming series is set 35 years after the events of the original film and focuses on a dangerous heist crew with ties to the Ex-Presidents gang.

Where do we know David Kalstein from?

Kalstein will write the Point Break TV series, in addition to executive producing alongside Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, and Ben Roberts, president of television. Kalstein was a co-executive producer on Amazon’s Butterfly, which starred Daniel Dae Kim. Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic and highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is shattered when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him. He finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.

