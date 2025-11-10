Predator: Badlands prequel comic book coming from Marvel this week

Predator: Badlands, the third entry in the Predator franchise from Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers director Dan Trachtenberg, is now in theatres (you can read our review HERE) – and if you were wondering what happened before the events of the movie, Marvel Comics will be giving the answers very soon. The prequel comic book Predator: Badlands #1 will be reaching store shelves on November 12th to give us a peek into the life of the Yautja named Dek (played in the movie by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) before he went on the dangerous journey we see in the newly released film.

Predator: Badlands #1 was written by Ethan Sacks and drawn by Elvin Ching, with a main cover by Juan Ferreyra and a variant cover by CAFU. IGN reports that “Trachtenberg consulted on the book’s storyline to make sure it aligns with the plot of the film.” Here’s the book’s official description: The official prequel, done in collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, to the new, eagerly anticipated film, PREDATOR: BADLANDS, is here! A young Yautja warrior is given a seemingly simple task by his father: Retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship that crashed years ago. Inside, however, an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait. Now the Predator will become the prey…

The official synopsis tells us the film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary .

Sacks told IGN, “ Our story directly ties into Dek’s journey in the film, and I approached it in a similar way to how I approached Old Man Hawkeye, the prequel to Old Man Logan. I wanted the story to feel like a unique and interesting puzzle piece that could slide right in and connect seamlessly with the beloved original. “

It’s on my “to do” list to read every Predator novel and comic book that has ever been published, so I will definitely be including Predator: Badlands #1 in that endeavor. Are you interested in seeing what Dek was up to before Predator: Badlands began? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Here are the covers that have been created for the comic book: