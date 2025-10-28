Predator: Badlands reactions promise an action-packed sci-fi epic

In February of 2024, it was announced that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg would become the first filmmaker to take the helm of two films in the Predator franchise, as he was moving ahead with a new Predator film titled Badlands, working from a screenplay by Prey screenwriter Patrick Aison (based on a story crafted by Trachtenberg himself). Then we found out that while Trachtenberg was making the live-action Predator: Badlands, he was also working on an animated anthology movie called Predator: Killer of Killers, which he wrote with Micho Robert Rutare and directed with Josh Wassung of the animation company The Third Floor. So he has actually made three Predator movies. Predator: Killer of Killers was released through the Hulu streaming service earlier this year and Predator: Badlands is heading for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release. The UK premiere of the film was held just last night and the first reactions have now made their way online, letting us know that the film is an action-packed sci-fi epic – albeit one that is so different from its predecessors, some fans might find it difficult to adjust.

According to a casting call, Predator: Badlands had the following description: A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions. We’ve previously heard that the story is set sometime in the future. The casting call was searching for a lead actress who could take on the dual role of twin sisters Thia and Tessa: This casting is for a dual character, and describes both characters. Character identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister. These are the roles Elle Fanning is playing, and at least one of her characters (Thia) has the Weyland-Yutani logo printed on her eyeballs.

The official synopsis tells us the film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary . The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor. The lead Predator is played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Now, let’s dig into some of those first reactions:

Just got out of #PredatorBadlands and it’s one hell of an action ride a brutal, emotional journey of a Predator finding acceptance. Some of the best hand-to-hand combat I’ve seen in ages. 🔥 Don’t miss this one on the big screen! @20thCenturyUK pic.twitter.com/ZdLrXkuB8N — TheBrothersGeekOutPodcast (@thebrosgeekout) October 27, 2025

#PredatorBadlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg delivers yet more thrilling action in this world, even if this might be his weakest work in the franchise yet. It's the most action-packed Predator film yet, some of it as brutal as you'd… pic.twitter.com/cIIx5Rx1wq — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) October 27, 2025

Predator: Badlands is friggin’ awesome. Inventive action, organic comedy, and a story I was fully invested in. Dan Trachtenberg continues to push all the right buttons with this franchise. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/eoYNluPQoL — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) October 27, 2025

Dan Trachtenberg’s #PredatorBadlands is an epic spectacle that takes us on a deep dive into Yautja mythology.



More sci-fi epic than a traditional Predator film, it takes some big swings that don’t always land. Despite its bold approach, legacy fans may be left disappointed. pic.twitter.com/udZTFnmh8N — Phil Roberts (@philthecool) October 27, 2025

PREDATOR: BADLANDS is the visual proof we need to crown Dan Trachtenberg the pioneer of the PREDATOR franchise. With each movie he continues to break the boundaries of what this franchise is capable of as he switches from an action/horror to a sci-fi/fantasy adventure.… pic.twitter.com/ZIWyqPDviE — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) October 27, 2025

Fortunate to have received an advance screening of Predator Badlands. It was undoubtedly gory, packed with action, and a desperate fight for survival. This film had many of us on the edge of our seats. #PredatorBadlands @Predator @IMAX pic.twitter.com/nEjWTQSrBq — Lorenzo Dozier | Team Awesome | Spider-Renzo (@TeamAwesome418) October 28, 2025

Dan Trachtenberg is taking a big swing with #PredatorBadlands, bringing the franchise out of horror and presenting a straight up sci-fi adventure. It’s a big budget, crowd pleasing spectacle. Die-hards may struggle but there is a lot to love for those willing to join the ride. pic.twitter.com/yO97Zit6dF — Neil Vagg (@neilvagg) October 27, 2025

It’s great to see some of my pals in the AvP fandom and beyond finally getting to see Predator Badlands. I think this film is really great and it’s different (in a brilliant way) to any of the other films in the franchise. Can’t wait for the wide release in a few weeks.



Matt. pic.twitter.com/u3WQ5GbqQg — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) October 28, 2025

PREDATOR: BADLANDS: an action-packed ride that keeps you on your toes. It's a "found family" action-adventure wrapped in that classic franchise brutality. Trachtenberg confidently continues to make the Predator world captivating as Fanning charms (and scares!) #PredatorBadlands pic.twitter.com/FS38i798Wf — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) October 28, 2025

Predator Badlands is a cosmic buddy road movie and it’s all killer no filler. Dan Trachtenberg smartly maneuvers the franchise to a grander scale than just another survival horror. It might not be as traditionally gory, but I had a blast with it. #PredatorBadlands @Predator pic.twitter.com/GhZTNuijLc — Eammon Parks Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) October 27, 2025

