Prey 2? Dan Trachtenberg’s next Predator idea digs into “what would happen with Naru”

Three years have passed since the Hulu streaming service release of Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg’s first entry in the Predator franchise – and Trachtenberg has gone on to make two more Predator movies (the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers, which was released through Hulu earlier this month, and the live-action film Predator: Badlands, which reaches theatres on November 7), fans of Prey, along with the film’s star, Amber Midthunder, have been wondering if there’s ever going to be a Prey sequel. Earlier this week, we heard that Trachtenberg has another Predator movie idea that he’s eager to get to work on – and now, he has confirmed that his next idea does involve Midthunder’s character Naru! There might be a Prey 2 after all… but before you proceed, beware, there is a minor Predator: Killer of Killers SPOILER below.

Directed by Trachtenberg from a screenplay by Patrick Aison, Prey has the following synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Fans who watched Predator: Killer of Killers saw a cameo from Naru (in suspended animation on an alien world) at the end of that film. Speaking with Fangoria, Trachtenberg revealed that his next Predator movie idea would give more information on that situation. He said, “ I had a bunch of big ideas when I finished Prey, I would love to get to all of them. There’s definitely a plan in mind, but the movie has to do well. So, we’ll see. The third story, which I can’t speak to yet, is what would happen with Naru. ” As for why he branched out into Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands before getting to the next chapter in Naru’s story, he explained, “ After Prey I was trying to figure out, what the heck would I do for a sequel? Sometimes people make a cool movie and then the sequel is just a sequel to the cool movie. Not a cool movie in and of itself. I was really racking my brains, what would be, not just the next minute of this story we just told, but actually what has not been done in the franchise before? “

Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Trachtenberg said, “ The fun is that now we have the end of Prey set up something, and then there’s this (the ending of Predator: Killer of Killers), and I love the slow play of it all. I think is cool rather than smushing everything together inside one movie right away, we can really be elegant with our storytelling and hopefully aspire to that. So, it is not a setup for what’s in Badlands, but it is a setup for what could happen afterward. “

Are you looking forward to seeing how Trachtenberg is going to continue the story of Naru in Prey 2, or whatever the next movie ends up being called? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.