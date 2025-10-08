Horror Movie News

AMC Theatres may have double feature screenings of Prey and Predator: Badlands

By
Posted 2 hours ago
AMC Theatres announced (then took down the announcement page) double feature screenings of Prey and Predator: BadlandsAMC Theatres announced (then took down the announcement page) double feature screenings of Prey and Predator: Badlands

Back in 2022, director Dan Trachtenberg expanded the Predator franchise with the film Prey, which was released through the Hulu streaming service. Trachtenberg has since made two movie Predator features: the animated anthology movie Predator: Killer of Killers, which was released through the Hulu streaming service earlier this year, and Predator: Badlands, which is set for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release. Now, AMC Theatres appears to be gearing up to bring Prey to the big screen, as they announced that they will be having double feature screenings of Prey and Predator: Badlands on November 5th, two days before Badland‘s official release date! Oddly, AMC has since taken down the page where they announced these screenings, so we’ll have to wait and see if the plans are going to change. The website said, “On Wednesday, November 5th fans have the chance to see both Prey & Predator Badlands on the big-screen by attending the Double Feature.” Keep an eye on your local AMC listings.

Directed by Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) from a screenplay by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan), Prey has the following synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. The film stars Amber Midthunder (Roswell, New Mexico), Dakota Beavers (of the band WesternBoy), Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal), Cody Big Tobacco (The Revenant), Skye Pelletier (Burden of Truth), Tymon Carter (The Emigrants), and Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Shoresy), with Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) as the Predator. John Davis produced Prey with Marty Ewing and Jhane Myers. Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff served as executive producers.

The official synopsis for Predator: Badlands tells us the film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning, Super 8) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor. The lead Predator is played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Would you like to catch a double feature of Prey and Predator: Badlands at an AMC theatre? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: AMC Theatres
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,216 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Prey News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News