AMC Theatres may have double feature screenings of Prey and Predator: Badlands

Back in 2022, director Dan Trachtenberg expanded the Predator franchise with the film Prey , which was released through the Hulu streaming service. Trachtenberg has since made two movie Predator features: the animated anthology movie Predator: Killer of Killers, which was released through the Hulu streaming service earlier this year, and Predator: Badlands, which is set for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release. Now, AMC Theatres appears to be gearing up to bring Prey to the big screen, as they announced that they will be having double feature screenings of Prey and Predator: Badlands on November 5th, two days before Badland‘s official release date! Oddly, AMC has since taken down the page where they announced these screenings, so we’ll have to wait and see if the plans are going to change. The website said, “ On Wednesday, November 5th fans have the chance to see both Prey & Predator Badlands on the big-screen by attending the Double Feature. ” Keep an eye on your local AMC listings.

Directed by Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) from a screenplay by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan), Prey has the following synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. The film stars Amber Midthunder (Roswell, New Mexico), Dakota Beavers (of the band WesternBoy), Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal), Cody Big Tobacco (The Revenant), Skye Pelletier (Burden of Truth), Tymon Carter (The Emigrants), and Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Shoresy), with Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) as the Predator. John Davis produced Prey with Marty Ewing and Jhane Myers. Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff served as executive producers.

The official synopsis for Predator: Badlands tells us the film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning, Super 8) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary . The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor. The lead Predator is played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Would you like to catch a double feature of Prey and Predator: Badlands at an AMC theatre? Let us know by leaving a comment below.