Horror film Primate unveils a trailer teaser to let us know the actual trailer is coming tomorrow

Posted 1 hour ago
The trailer for the horror film Primate won't drop until tomorrow, but today we have a trailer teaser to shareThe trailer for the horror film Primate won't drop until tomorrow, but today we have a trailer teaser to share

Paramount Pictures won’t be bringing the horror film Primate to theatres until January 9, 2026, but they are wisely getting the marketing machine fired up during spooky season. Today, a trailer teaser has dropped online to let us know that a more substantial trailer will be making its way online tomorrow, and you can watch that teaser in the embed above.

At the helm of Primate is genre regular Johannes Roberts, who has previously directed Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, F, Roadkill, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. He also contributed a segment to the horror anthology V/H/S/99. Roberts has written the Primate screenplay with his frequent collaborator Ernest Riera. In this one, a group of friends’ tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival.

If you’d like more information on what’s going on, you can check out the 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Mike Holtz at THIS LINK. He described the film as “an unapologetic blood bath of fun” that’s about a rabies-crazed chimp.

Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur (CODA) stars in Primate alongside Johnny Sequoyah (Dexter: New Blood), Jessica Alexander (Amadeus), Victoria Wyant (My Fault: London), Benjamin Cheng (d’ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical), Gia Hunter (Sherlock and Daughter), Miguel Torres Umba (National Theatre co-production Kin), Kae Alexander (Ready Player One), Tienne Simon (Grime Kids), Charlie Mann (Lazarus), newcomer Amina Abdi, and Albert Magashi (National Theatre Live: Dear England).

A while back, former DC Films boss Walter Hamada signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, the idea being that he would become, as Deadline put it, “the architect of Paramount’s mainstream horror genre pod, with the mission to release several low- to mid-budget films per year across theatrical and streaming.” Primate is part of Hamada’s horror-minded efforts at Paramount, and he is producing the film through his 18hz production company alongside John Hodges and Bradley Pilz. Roberts serves as an executive producer with Vicki Dee Rock, Nathan Samdahl, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary.

Are you interested in Primate? Take a look at the trailer teaser, then let us know by leaving a comment below – and make sure to come back to JoBlo tomorrow to see the trailer!

