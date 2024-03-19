Richard Simmons assures fans he is *not* dying

For a reclusive figure, Richard Simmons sure has had a public 2024 so far. First it was blasting Pauly Shore’s portrayal of him in the short film The Court Jester – apparently some sort of dream project for The Weasel – and now he is trying to convince people that he is in fact not lunging towards death’s door.

Richard Simmons drew concern from his social media followers when he wrote, in part, “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.” We say “in part” because Simmons would go on to write, “Why am I telling you this?…Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.” While this would seem to clear it up immediately, it was still a bit too cryptic, prompting replies about his condition, to which Simmons would respond: “Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

Richard Simmons would go on to give advice pertaining to one’s diet, exercise routine and overall well-being, encouraging his followers to tell those they are close to that they love them.

Now 75, Richard Simmons has kept a mostly low profile for a decade, something that people thought was odd for such a flamboyant, in-your-face pop culture figure. There was even an investigation launched relating to the belief he was being held hostage and speculation that he was in fact “missing”, spawning an aptly named podcast called Missing Richard Simmons.

Whether out of genuine concern or a tacky grab at limelight, most chatter about the fitness guru only forced him to come out of “hiding” to address the rumors. While the more lecherous people did their part in ruining the way Richard Simmons wanted to live, it is nice to hear he’s doing well.