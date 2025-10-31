Robert Englund accepts star on Hollywood Walk of Fame… and yes, he’s wearing the glove

Robert Englund, who has terrified and delighted fans for decades as Freddy Krueger, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. “ I love the smell of peanut butter cups in the morning, Happy Halloween, ” Englund told the crowd. Of course, the 78-year-old actor also wore his iconic Freddy Krueger glove, which includes a little Walk of Fame addition.

Robert Englund poses with his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wearing a Freddy Krueger claw. pic.twitter.com/hbXeodRJhu — Variety (@Variety) October 31, 2025

“ The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Robert Englund to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, ” said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer. “ I think the timing of having Robert’s star on Halloween is most fitting as his legacy is deeply entwined with the very spirit of Halloween. “

Englund was honoured with several speeches, including one from Heather Langenkamp, his co-star in A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

“ They did a lot of months of preparing the special effects makeup that he would wear. They had many weeks of preparing a costume that would bring forth that incredible silhouette of Freddy Krueger that we all know so well, ” Langenkamp said. “ And when I look at this five-pointed star in front of me with Robert’s name on it, I think of the five fingers of that oily, dirty glove that he wore on his right hand. “

She continued, “ It was Robert who choreographed our fights for the most part, and he always made sure the glove was the third lead in the shot. He always made sure it was just close enough to my face to give me shivers, but not to actually cut me. And so, when I look at those scenes on film, I see the magic of Robert Englund, the classically trained actor, Royal Academy alumni. “

The first seven films of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise were recently released on 4K Ultra HD. Englund did a lot of press during this time to promote the new set, and he even revealed which Elm Street sequel contains his favourite performance, and it might not be the one you think.

A big congratulations to Roberg Englund for his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!