Saluting The Blood of Heroes book digs into apocalyptic 1989 film starring Rutger Hauer

Rutger Hauer and Ridley Scott only made one film together, the 1982 classic Blade Runner – but Hauer went on to make two more movies that were scripted by Blade Runner screenwriter David Webb Peoples; the 1985 medieval fantasy film Ladyhawke (where Peoples went uncredited) and the apocalyptic 1989 film The Blood of Heroes, which Peoples also directed. Now War Is Hell: Making Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth and Soldier: From Script to Screen author Danny Stewart has dug into the making of The Blood of Heroes with his new book Saluting The Blood of Heroes: Behind the Apocalyptic Film , and copies are available for purchase on Amazon!

Also known as The Salute of the Jugger, The Blood of Heroes has the following synopsis: In a future where most of mankind and technology is wiped out, six people travel from place to place playing a brutal form of football with a dog skull. They hope one day to play in the league in a city.

Hauer was joined in the cast by Joan Chen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Delroy Lindo, Anna Katarina, Justin Monjo, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Max Fairchild, Gandhi MacIntyre, Richard Norton, Lia Francisa, and Steve Rackman.

Saluting The Blood of Heroes: Behind the Apocalyptic Film delves into the intricate workings of a hidden cult gem called The Blood of Heroes, directed and written by the talented David Webb Peoples, known for his exceptional screenplay writing skills displayed in films such as Blade Runner, Twelve Monkeys, and Clint Eastwood’s western masterpiece Unforgiven. This film served as inspiration for the creation of the sport known as Jugger and upon its global release, it gained recognition as The Salute of the Jugger. The book features – A Look at the Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic Subgenre of Influences – Interview with Director and Screenwriter David Webb Peoples – Tribute to the illustrious careers of actors Rutger Hauer, Joan Chen, Delroy Lindo, Vincent D’Onofrio, Max Fairchild, and Hugh Keays-Byrne – A discussion of the actual sport of Jugging that became influenced by the film – A discussion with screenwriters David and Janet Peoples on the film Twelve Monkeys – Guest Essays by John Kenneth Muir, John Hansen, Eion Friel, and much more!

Are you a fan of The Blood of Heroes / The Salute of the Jugger, and will you be picking up a copy of Saluting The Blood of Heroes: Behind the Apocalyptic Film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.