Anna Faris and Regina Hall are back for Scary Movie 6

Twelve years have gone by since the release of a new entry in the Scary Movie horror parody series – but the franchise isn’t going to remain dormant for much longer. Last April, it was announced that the Miramax label at Paramount, which is now operating under new boss Jonathan Glickman, had given the greenlight to a new Scary Movie sequel (which would be Scary Movie 6 , if they continue putting numbers in the titles), with the plan being to get the film into theatres sometime in 2025. Well, they weren’t able to get the film into production as quickly as they hoped, and earlier this year it was announced that Scary Movie 6 is scheduled to reach theatres on June 12, 2026. Now, we have the first official piece of casting news to report, as Deadline has confirmed that franchise stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall are officially coming back to play Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks!

Faris and Hall provided a joint statement: “ We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon—three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again.) “

The Scary Movie series is being revived with the help of the people who got it started in the first place: the Wayans Brothers. They are writing the screenplay with Rick Alvarez, who has previously worked with members of the family on multiple projects, including A Haunted House, A Haunted House 2, Fifty Shades of Black, Naked, Sextuplets, Dance Flick, Little Man, White Chicks, and Scary Movie 2, among other things.

Directed by In Living Color creator Keenen Ivory Wayans from a screenplay written by a bunch of people (Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Buddy Johnson, Phil Beauman, Jason Friedberg, and Aaron Seltzer), the first Scary Movie was released by Dimension Films back in 2000. Scary Movie 2 was released in 2001, and the Wayans remained at the head of the creative team for that one. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed it from a screenplay credited to Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Alyson Fouse, Greg Grabianski, Dave Polsky, Michael Anthony Snowden, and Craig Wayans. There was a shake-up behind the scenes on 2003’s Scary Movie 3, as Dimension hired Airplane and The Naked Gun director David Zucker to take the helm. Zucker directed that film from a screenplay by Craig Mazin and Pat Proft. That trio returned for Scary Movie 4 in 2006, with Jim Abrahams also receiving a writing credit. Seven years later, Pat Proft and David Zucker came back to write Scary Movie 5, which was directed by Undercover Brother‘s Malcolm D. Lee.

The first Scary Movie was made on a budget of $19 million and earned $278 million at the box office, so the budgets increased for most of the sequels. Scary Movie 2 cost $45 million and made $141 million, Scary Movie 3 cost $48 million and made almost $221 million, and Scary Movie 4 was made for $40 million and earned $178 million at the box office. After the lengthy break between movies, Scary Movie 5 got a lower budget, dropping back down to $20 million. That was a good decision, because the film only made $78 million at the box office.

Scary Movie 5 was the only film in the franchise not to feature Anna Faris and Regina Hall – and with them returning for Scary Movie 6, the fifth film will remain the only one not to have them in it.

Are you glad to hear that Anna Faris and Regina Hall will be in Scary Movie 6? Let us know by leaving a comment below.