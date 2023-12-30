Schwarzenegger wants to reunite with DeVito

Julius and Vincent have found each other yet again, as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito met up backstage after the latter’s recent Broadway outing. And while Arnold was proud of his pal’s show, it was the promise of a reunion between the two that will no doubt get people more excited.

Posting on Instagram this week, Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote the following, accompanied by a photo of himself with Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy: “My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in “I Need That”. He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute – one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again.”

The obvious choice for another collaboration between Schwarzenegger and DeVito would have been Triplets (with no due respect to Junior). While a Twins sequel has been on and off the table for at least a decade – with the pair being joined by Eddie Murphy and Tracy Morgan at various points – it has since officially been canceled following the 2022 death of director Ivan Reitman. With Triplets done for, hopefully the two can still find a project worth exploring.

DeVito actually got started on the stage before breaking out as Louie De Palma on Taxi. But he didn’t actually step onto the Broadway boards until 2012, later giving a Tony-nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price. Schwarzenegger may not have the sort of Broadway experience as DeVito, but we do have proof that he would make a killer Hamlet…

Schwarzenegger and DeVito haven’t properly collaborated since 1994’s Junior but they have kept in touch over the years. We realistically may never get one more movie starring the two, but we do know that both, at 76 and 79 respectively, have no interest in leaving this earth, saying there is too much to enjoy and accomplish even as they head towards becoming octogenarians.

Would you want to see Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito work together again? What sort of project would fit them best? Give us your thoughts below.