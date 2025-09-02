Scott Spiegel, Intruder director and key Evil Dead player, dies at 67

Scott Spiegel, the director of Intruder and a key figure in the evolution of The Evil Dead movies, has died. The news was shared to social media by Robert Kurtzman, who worked on the makeup team on Evil Dead II.

Responding to a post sharing Kurtzman’s tribute, Bruce Campbell – who co-starred with Scott Spiegel in Within the Woods, the proof of concept cheapo horror short that launched The Evil Dead – shared his grief over the loss. “This is a big personal loss. Scott Spiegel was a huge part of my formative years back in Michigan. From Sunday School to being stock boys together, to Evil Dead II, which Scott co-wrote, I can’t look in the rear view mirror without seeing this unique guy doing cheap gags. I’m grateful for the treasure trove of happy memories. Keep Shemping, Scott!”

Kurtzman’s tribute to Scott Spiegel read: “R.I.P to our friend and fellow monster lover…Scotty Spiegel, one if the funnieat people l’ve known. We all met on the set of Evil Dead 2 which he wrote and became instant friends. He was the first filmmaker to give our newly formed fx company KNB fx it’s first credit on his film INTRUDER. Over the years we worked together on From Dusk Till Dawn 2, Hostel 3, and others. Scotty wrote one if my favorite guilty pleasures, the Clint Eastwood films the Rookie. So many good times especially the model kit building, movie nights back in the days with all our filmaking friends at Greg Nicotero’s home in the hills. Will miss your smile and the laughs. See you on the other side brother.”

While Scott Spiegel wouldn’t have a hand in 1980’s The Evil Dead, he would return to the budding series by co-writing the sequel with Sam Raimi. A couple of years later, Spiegel would make his directorial debut with Intruder, undoubtedly a favorite of the horror writers here at JoBlo.com. Spiegel wouldn’t helm too many features, but he did have fare like From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money and Hostel: Part III. He also remained quite close with Raimi, turning up in a number of his movies, including Darkman, Drag Me to Hell and even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Leave your condolences for the late Scott Spiegel in the comments section below.