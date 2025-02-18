Send Help: Sam Raimi’s return to horror gets a release date

As far as horror directors go, they don’t get much more influential than Sam Raimi. If he’d only made The Evil Dead trilogy, his place in the pantheon would be guaranteed, but he also made two kick-ass thrillers, A Simple Plan and The Gift, and – oh yeah – the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. After a brief return to superhero movie directing with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (which made just under a billion dollars worldwide), Raimi is set for a return to horror with Send Help, which now has a January 30th, 2026 release date.

His first legit horror flick since 2009’s underrated Drag Me to Hell, Raimi’s Doctor Strange co-star Rachel McAdams takes the lead in what’s being called a survival thriller/horror film. Initial reports called it “Misery meets Cast Away,” with it said to be a two-hander. Film scooper Daniel Richtman revealed the following log-line (which has yet to be confirmed): “Comedy-adventure horror about a female put-upon employee and her jerk boss. On a business flight together with their company, the plane crashes on an island, and only those two make it. She has serious survival skills, which means she’s his only hope.” Dylan O’Brien, who recently earned raves for his Sundance flick, Twinless, is presumably playing the boss. The movie comes from 20th Century Studios, with Raimi himself producing the film from a screenplay by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, who previously wrote Freddy vs Jason.

While Richtman’s longline makes it sound a little cliche, Raimi has a way of turning the genre on its head, so it’s possible Send Help might be a real gem. One thing’s for sure: McAdams and O’Brien are both great actors, with the former seemingly especially well-suited to the role of Raimi heroine.

Are you excited for Raimi’s horror return? Let us know in the comments!