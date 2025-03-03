Shadow of the Wolf: Christopher Lambert werewolf movie is coming to Digital and VOD this month

We’ve gotten a lot of werewolf movies over the decades and while some of them have been great, it still feels like we should have more great ones to turn to whenever we’re in the mood to watch some lycanthropic action. Lionsgate will be giving a new werewolf movie called Shadow of the Wolf a Digital and VOD release on March 25th, and while we’ll have to wait and see whether or not this one makes its way onto the list of great werewolf movies, we do know that it has a special ingredient none of the other greats have had: the Highlander himself, Christopher Lambert, is in the cast! You can see Lambert and a preview of some of the werewolf action in the trailer embedded above.

Directed by Alberto Gelpi (La mia seconda volta) from a screenplay by Viviana Panfili and Alessandro Riccardi, Shadow of the Wolf has the following synopsis: When Nico returns from overseas to say farewell to his ailing mother, he discovers something monstrous is happening in the small town he once called home. As the list of grizzly murder victims begins to grow and the authorities fear the killer is a beast unlike anything they have ever seen, Nico senses a savage transformation within himself and uncovers the terrifying secret his family could never reveal.

Christopher Lambert is joined in the cast by Maria Grazia Cucinotta (The World Is Not Enough), Raniero Monaco Di Lapio (Medici), Marianna Di Martino (Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery), Eric Goode (The Platform), Miquel García Borda (La promesa), Ettore Belmondo (L’anima salva), Elisabetta De Vito (Don’t Be Bad), Massimiliano Vado (Still Fabulous), Nuria Tomás (Bent), Fabrizio Vona (Love for Rent), Simone Riccioni (Neve), Mar Forteza-Rey (Centro médico), and Eleonora Tiberia (Janara).

As you may have gleaned from some of the names, Shadow of the Wolf was an Italian production – and in fact, the movie originally premiered at the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival in Italy way back in 2018, then got a wider release in Italy at the end of 2020. So some of you may have even seen this movie already, long ago.

If you haven’t seen Shadow of the Wolf yet, let us know if you’re interested in watching this Christopher Lambert werewolf movie. And if you have already seen it, let us know how it was by leaving a comment below!